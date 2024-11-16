Palestinian Fighters Eliminate Israeli Soldiers and Military Vehicles

Screenshot from a recording showing al-Qassam targeting Israeli occupation vehicles in northern and western Beit Lahia, November 13, 2024 (Al-Qassam Brigades Military Media)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters continue to confront Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip, with a primary focus on the besieged northern regions, particularly Beit Lahia and Jabalia Camp.

Resistance forces have also intensified their attacks on Israeli positions along the Netzarim axis, located southwest of Gaza City. Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, successfully eliminated three Israeli soldiers in a close-range attack near the Abbas Kilani Roundabout in northern Beit Lahia, and killed a fourth soldier.

The brigades also targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with al-Yassin 105 shells near the Beit Lahia Development Association.

Additionally, they attacked another tank and a military D9 bulldozer with the same weapon near the Association and Tal al-Dhahab Roundabout.

In the western part of Jabalia Camp, Al-Qassam launched an attack on a third Merkava 4 tank using locally-made Shawaz explosives on Duwas Street.

Al-Qassam Military Media released footage documenting direct and confirmed attacks on Israeli vehicles in northern and western Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank using locally-made Thaqib explosives in northern Beit Lahia. The brigade also launched rockets at Israeli artillery positions at the Fajjeh military complex.

On al-Shima Street, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade targeted an Israeli tank with anti-tank missiles and launched rockets at a command and control center located in Netzarim.

In a joint operation, the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the al-Mujahideen Movement, launched a coordinated rocket barrage at another command and control center in Netzarim. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)