Palestinian Fighters and Israeli Troops Clash in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Palestinian resistance fighters are facing Israeli army troops in the Jenin area in the occupied West Bank, as a series of Israeli violence against Palestinians has increased throughout the occupied territories.

A video circulating online shows fighting and shooting between Palestinian fighters and Israeli regime soldiers, who attacked the town of Qabatia south of Jenin city on Wednesday morning. Press TV reported.

At the same time, Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Battalion, the military wing of the Fatah movement, announced that there had been fierce clashes between them and Israeli troops in the city of Qabatia.

In recent months, the Israeli regime’s rulers, fearful of the growing strength of Palestinian resistance groups in the West Bank, have made great efforts to control the situation in the region.

Israel has repeatedly raided various areas of the West Bank, notably the Jenin and Nablus camps, to arrest “wanted” Palestinian fighters and youths, but their attacks have met with strong resistance from Palestinian fighters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that Israeli troops, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the camp, sparking violent confrontations with local residents.

Regime forces deployed several snipers on rooftops and surrounded a house in the camp.

Israeli forces also prevented Palestinian Red Crescent medics from entering the camp and even opened fire on ambulances. (T/RE1)

