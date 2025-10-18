Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip continued on Friday their search for the bodies of Israeli captives trapped under the rubble left by the Israeli army after more than two years of genocidal war, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the war, Hamas said that Israeli forces had bombed several locations where captives were being held, leading to the deaths of some of them beneath the debris.

Anadolu footage showed three bulldozers operating in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as armed fighters provided security for the excavation teams. The search was limited due to a severe lack of resources, forcing crews to rely on basic bulldozers to reach suspected sites.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed on Wednesday that it was making major efforts to close the file of the remaining Israeli captives’ bodies, noting that specialized equipment and technology are needed to recover them from beneath the rubble.

Since Monday, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the bodies of 10 others, saying it still needs more time to retrieve the remaining 18 bodies. Israel, however, claims there are 19 bodies still unaccounted for, saying one of the ten bodies received did not match any of its missing citizens.

The exchange deal, brokered last week under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

