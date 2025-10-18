SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

ICRC ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
ICRC ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip continued on Friday their search for the bodies of Israeli captives trapped under the rubble left by the Israeli army after more than two years of genocidal war, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the war, Hamas said that Israeli forces had bombed several locations where captives were being held, leading to the deaths of some of them beneath the debris.

Anadolu footage showed three bulldozers operating in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as armed fighters provided security for the excavation teams. The search was limited due to a severe lack of resources, forcing crews to rely on basic bulldozers to reach suspected sites.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed on Wednesday that it was making major efforts to close the file of the remaining Israeli captives’ bodies, noting that specialized equipment and technology are needed to recover them from beneath the rubble.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

Since Monday, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the bodies of 10 others, saying it still needs more time to retrieve the remaining 18 bodies. Israel, however, claims there are 19 bodies still unaccounted for, saying one of the ten bodies received did not match any of its missing citizens.

The exchange deal, brokered last week under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

TagAl-Qassam Brigades ceasefire Gaza Hamas hostage exchange humanitarian crisis Israel Middle East Palestine war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

ICRC ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

  • 2 hours ago
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • 9 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • 10 hours ago
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Delivers 560 Tons of Food Daily to Gaza, Warns Aid Still Insufficient

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 22:24 WIB
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Provides Free Electricity Connections to 1,000 Low-Income Households

  • 4 hours ago
Europe

IOC Urges Indonesia to Grant Visas for Israeli Athletes

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Pollution Alert: AQI at 148, Health Risks for Vulnerable Groups

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us