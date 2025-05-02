SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Expatriate Conference Calls for Justice for Palestinian Workers

Farah Salsabila Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Illustration (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Amman, MINA – The Popular Conference of Palestinian Abroad has issued a global call to labor unions and workers’ federations to reaffirm their commitment to justice for Palestinian workers, in commemoration of International Labor Day.

The Conference also urged the global labor movement to demand an end to Israeli aggression and to impose sanctions against the Israeli occupation, Quds Press reported on Thursday.

In its official statement, the Conference called for a boycott of institutions that support apartheid and colonialism, emphasizing solidarity with workers facing oppression worldwide.

“We honor the perseverance and sacrifices of workers across the globe who continue to fight for social justice and human rights,” the Conference stated. “The Palestinian cause is a struggle for human liberation, which lies at the heart of the global workers’ movement,” the statement asserted.

This year’s May Day comes amid an ongoing genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has persisted for over 18 months. The aggression has claimed tens of thousands of lives, left hundreds of thousands injured and displaced, and turned daily life for male and female workers into a continuous humanitarian tragedy.

The statement added that tens of thousands of families have lost their livelihoods, economic infrastructure has been destroyed, and the basic needs of a dignified life have been systematically targeted.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

