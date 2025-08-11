Palestinian Envoy: Condemnations are Not Enough to Stop Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

New York, MINA – Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, has urged the international community to take concrete action against Israel, stressing that statements of condemnation are not enough to stop the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, Mansour said that Israel has long ignored the UN Charter, international law, and Security Council resolutions when there are no consequences.

“One thing is clear: Israel does not care what we say, what matters now is what we do,” he emphasized.

Mansour called on governments to take concrete national measures, including recognizing the State of Palestine. “Without action, all of these analyses and statements are meaningless,” he added.

He criticized the global response as inadequate, saying the measures taken so far are not proportionate to the scale of crimes committed and fail to deter further atrocities.

Highlighting the suffering of more than two million Palestinians facing “unbearable torment,” Mansour declared: “We cannot fail to protect them any longer. We cannot afford the luxury of guilt or shame. We must act now to end this genocide.”

Mansour argued that Israel’s real objective is to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, not merely to remove Hamas from power. He said Israel is rejecting the New York Declaration on a two-state solution while seeking to tighten its military control over Gaza and prolong the war.

He urged the UN to invoke Chapter VII of its Charter to limit Israel’s ability to continue military operations. Mansour also encouraged countries to join the Saudi–French-led New York Declaration initiative for a two-state solution.

Last week, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased plan to fully occupy Gaza and forcibly relocate Palestinians from the north to the south.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

