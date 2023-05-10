Palestinian Embassy: Israeli Attacks on Civilians An Unforgivable Crime

Jakarta, MINA – Responding to Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, which killed 13 Palestinians, the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta said it was a crime that could not be forgiven.

“Occupying powers target sleeping families with devastating consequences. This targeting of civilians is a disgusting crime that cannot and must not be condoned or covered up,” the embassy said in a written statement.

The embassy said the exchange of congratulations among senior Israeli officials on this attack “should be completely deplored as a shocking display of inhumanity and racism.”

“Such criminal acts were born out of impunity resulting from his persistence and Israel’s unforgivable international protection from any form of accountability. This tragic pattern of criminality and impunity must end,” the statement added.

Palestine calls on all States to uphold their political and legal responsibilities to hold Israel accountable, in line with international law.

“Palestine will work with responsible international partners to stop this aggression and provide protection to the Palestinian people,” the embassy said. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)