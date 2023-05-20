Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta Holds the 75th Anniversary of the Nakba

Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun, at the 75th Anniversary of the Nakba Day in Jakarta, Friday (19/5/2023). (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun, at the 75th Anniversary of the Nakba Day in Jakarta, Friday (19/5/2023). (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of Palestine in Jakarta, on Friday night, held the 75th Anniversary of the Nakba Day, which is a commemoration of the expulsion of the Palestinian people in 1948 by Zionist Israel and until now the Palestinian refugees have not been able to return to their land.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, said that the Nakba incident was one of the roots of the problems we are witnessing today in the occupied land – Palestine. This incident is also the root of the continuing suffering of the Palestinian people.

“The Nakba incident is not a past event, it is still happening today. Various acts of forced eviction and Israeli colonialism, such as looting of natural resources, blockade, annexation, denial of residence, segregation, isolation, demolition of houses, and application of discriminatory planning and licensing systems continue to occur every day,” said Al-Shun when delivering his remarks.

He also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s continuous support for the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve their independence.

“Indonesia will always be in the hearts of all Palestinian people,” he said.

For this reason, he also encouraged Indonesia and the international community to take the necessary steps to help stop human rights violations and war crimes committed by Israel.

“We implore the Government of Indonesia and all supporters of Palestinian freedom in this country to intervene and activate international legal mechanisms, in order to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for various crimes and violations of human rights that have been committed continuously against Palestinian civilians,” concluded Ambassador Al-Shun.

He added that all international human rights organizations then agreed on the fact that Palestinians live in a situation of apartheid, and actions against Palestinians are part of acts of war crimes.

The 75th anniversary of Nakba Day was attended by Special Staff to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Diaz Hendropriyono, Expert Staff to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Inter-Institutional Relations Muhsin Syihab, Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyah, national figures, leaders of representatives of Palestinian humanitarian institutions, such as the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), and others.

A number of ambassadors also attended this activity, the ambassadors came from Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sudan, Russia, Venezuela and other friendly countries.

Expert Staff to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Inter-Agency Relations, Muhsin Syihab, representing the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his remarks expressed Indonesia’s unwavering support and solidarity with the government and people of Palestine to achieve their independence.

“As conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his message. This commemoration must be a momentum to revive support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.

The word “Nakba” means “catastrophe” in Arabic, and refers to the systematic ethnic cleansing of two-thirds of the population of Palestine at the time by the Zionist paramilitaries between 1947-1949 and the near-total destruction of Palestinian society.

Data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics noted that at least 975 thousand Palestinians were forcibly evicted by the Israeli Zionists from their hometowns, 531 villages were destroyed, and 51 points of massacre were carried out which killed more than 15 thousand Palestinians. That’s why this day is known as the day of catastrophe or what is known as the Nakba.

The events of the Nakba led to the tragedy of mass expulsion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, its towns and villages at the hands of extremist Jewish settlers and Zionist militias.

Massacres occurred in Palestinian villages, when the Zionist militia carried out the indiscriminate killing of unarmed residents and buried them en masse. It is estimated that around 15,000 Palestinians were killed, and more than 750,000 others had to flee their homes and live as refugees. (T/RE1)

