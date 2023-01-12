Palestinian Embassy Condemns Israel’s Abuse of Palestinian People

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy for Indonesia strongly condemns the arbitrary actions of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and their government.

The embassy also condemned the Israeli government’s decision to withdraw the VIP card from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki and Liberation Palestine Areas Executive Committee Member Ziyad Abu Amr, who, according to their testimony from the Palestinian Representative to the United Nations in New York Riyad Mansour, confirmed that he did not bring such a card.

“This colonial act is extremely racist, and it is a form of organized state terrorism which reveals the political bankruptcy of the Israeli government and also reflects the state of being out of balance due to the internal crisis of the Israeli government,” the embassy said.

The embassy also referred to this as a failure in dealing with the strength of the Palestinian narrative at the UN level and other institutions, as well as a failure in diplomacy in dealing with the achievements of Palestinian diplomacy in several international forums and courts.

The embassy also emphasized that the Israeli occupation and racist mentality will not intimidate the Palestinian people and their government to continue international political, diplomatic and legal movements, both in terms of mechanisms and international legitimacy and laws, with the aim of strengthening international pressure to end the occupation, and Israel’s impunity as an occupying power from punishment.

The embassy called on the international community and the US government to intervene swiftly to stop the extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu’s occupation of the Palestinian people and their rights, and to apply real pressure to stop the implementation of this aggressive program and its violation of international law and illegal unilateral actions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)