Palestinian "Documentary Delayed Retrieval" Wins Best Short Film Award in Italy

One of the scenes in the Palestinian documentary "Delayed Retrieval" shows the bodies of Palestinian citizens still being held by the Israeli occupation. (Photo: WAFA)

Rome, MINA – The Palestinian documentary Delayed Retrieval, directed by Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Mutan and co-directed by Rahma Dar Saleh, has won the Best Short Film Award at the Terra di Tutti Film Festival in Sardinia, Italy.

Produced by Qamat for documenting the Palestinian struggle in collaboration with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, the film sheds light on the anguish of Palestinian mothers whose sons’ bodies remain in Israeli prisons under inhumane conditions.

Anas Osta, Chairman of Qamat, highlighted the film’s humanitarian significance and the compelling story of director Abdallah Mutan, who remains imprisoned by Israel while continuing to direct Qamat’s film productions.

The festival jury praised the documentary for its deep emotional impact, portraying the heartbreaking grief of Palestinian families unable to give their loved ones a proper farewell. []

