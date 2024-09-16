Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 41,200 

Gaza, MINA – Relentless Israeli attacks claimed 24 more lives in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,206, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that some 95,337 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 24 people and injured 57 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)