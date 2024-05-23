Palestinian Death Toll Surges 35,700 amid Ongoing Israeli Onslaught

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel’s deadly onslaught has surged to 35,709 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged territory said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nearly 80,000 people have also been injured in the assault, the ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli attacks killed 62 people and injured 138 others in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)