Select Language

Latest
-376 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Army Raid Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia
-363 min. agoAl-Qassam Brigade Shoots Two Zionist Soldiers with One Bullet
-302 min. agoUniversities around the World Urged to Divest from Israeli-affiliated Entities
-215 min. agoItamar Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Complex for 1st Time since October 7 
-97 min. agoPalestinian Death Toll Surges 35,700 amid Ongoing Israeli Onslaught
Slideshow

Palestinian Death Toll Surges 35,700 amid Ongoing Israeli Onslaught

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel’s deadly onslaught has surged to 35,709 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged territory said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nearly 80,000 people have also been injured in the assault, the ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli attacks killed 62 people and injured 138 others in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Also Read:  Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza War Exceeds 10,000

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news