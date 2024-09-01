Select Language

Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 40,738

Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – Gaza health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,738 reported fatalities, with an additional 94,154 individuals sustaining injuries.

The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 47 Palestinians and the injury of 94 others, according to medical reports.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

