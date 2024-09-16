Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 41,226

Gaza, MINA – At least 20 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,226, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement added that some 95,413 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 20 people and injured 76 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)