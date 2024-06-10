Palestinian Death Toll from Israel’s Aggression in Gaza Surpasses 37,124

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 37,124, medical sources confirmed on Monday, Wafa reports.

Sources added that at least 84,712 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 40 people were killed and 218 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)