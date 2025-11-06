SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian civilian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on Thursday, in the latest violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Local sources reported that the man was targeted while gathering firewood in the area. The incident occurred as Israeli forces continued shelling and demolition operations within the ‘yellow line’ – the demarcation boundary established in the ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery bombarded areas east of Khan Yunis, with airstrikes also targeting the same region. Several homes were demolished east of Gaza City as part of the ongoing operations.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli forces have committed daily violations resulting in 241 Palestinian fatalities and 609 injuries, according to local authorities.

The overall death toll from Israel’s military aggression since October 2023 has now reached 68,875, with 170,679 injured, the vast majority being civilians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

