Palestinian Authority Ends All Contact, Security Coordination with Israel

Ramallah, MINA – The leaders of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Ramallah decided to stop all contacts and meetings with the Israeli side and continue to stop security coordination.

The decision came in a statement issued at the end of an emergency meeting on Monday, chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas, at the Ramallah presidential headquarters, to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression on Jenin and the refugee camp, Wafa reported.

According to a statement read out by the official presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the PA affirms the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against aggression.

Abu Rudeineh said, given Israel’s lack of commitment to the understanding of Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh, the leadership stated this was no longer valid and no longer exists.

The PA also decided to immediately go to the UN Security Council to implement Resolution 2334 and resolutions on international protection for the Palestinian people, stop unilateral actions, sanctions against the occupying country and call on the International Criminal Court to expedite its completion.

The Israeli occupation army launched a major assault on Jenin since Monday morning, starting with airstrikes, dozens of military vehicles and several hundred soldiers stormed the city.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, including eight in Jenin, according to the Ministry of Health and at least 50 other Palestinians were injured.

Tensions have run high in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid Israel’s repeated attacks on Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Ministry of Health. At least, 25 Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)