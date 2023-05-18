Palestinian Ambassador: Israel Going to Its Destruction

Bekasi, MINA – The Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun expressed his belief that Israel is Going to its destruction.

“I can convey the good news that you are sure that Israel will lead to its destruction,” said Ambassador Zuhair at the Seminar on the 75th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba which was held on Thursday, at the Munif Chatib Hall, Cibubur Insan Mandiri School, Bekasi, West Java.

The activity entitled “Commemoration of Nakba Day, Momentum to Raise Support for the Plight of the Palestinian Nation Due to Israeli Occupation” was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a humanis organization that focuses on the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the defense of the Palestinian people.

Apart from the destruction of Israel, Zuhair also believes that with the sincere love of the Indonesian people, the Palestinian people will soon get their full independence.

“We, the Palestinian people feel the deep sense of sincerity given by the Indonesian nation,” he said.

Regarding the Nakba, Zuhair explained, this sad event is still happening today, there is even a new Nakba in the Palestinian territories where only 15 percent remains.

“There is a new Nakba in the Huwara area, whose name I don’t really know in English,” he said.

The Nakba event was also inseparable from the role of England and France, as the victors of World War II against the Ottoman Turks at that time.

The occupiers, said Ambassador Zuhair, divided the Middle East region into the countries they wanted, including Palestine with the aim of making profits.

“What’s more important if it’s not controlling the Middle East as a whole and taking and dredging all the natural resources they have,” he said.

On May 15, every year the Palestinian people commemorate the Nakba day, which is the anniversary of the expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 by the Israeli Zionists. Until now the Palestinian refugees have not been able to return to their homeland.

Apart from the Palestinian Ambassador, other speakers were present, namely Atallah Hanna (Archbishop of the Jerusalem Church), Issa Amro (Palestinian Advocate & Activist), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad (Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, Muhammad Sahrul Murajab (Functional Associate Diplomat at the Middle East Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia), Dr. Abdul Muta’ali (Academic Lecturer at FIB UI), and A. Sylabi Ichsan (Editor of Republika).

The event was closed with a prayer delivered by the Main Advisor of AWG Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Previously, the Chairman of the Presidium of the AWG, Nur Ikhwan AWG in his remarks said that the Nakba was an act of ethnic cleansing, forced expulsion and occupation of the people and land of Palestine.

“Today we commemorate a historic event of the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people. Today 75 years ago, the world recorded in its historical memorial that an international Zionist movement carried out the ethnic cleansing of Palestine,” he stressed.

“Until now, the Nakba is still happening, we can see for ourselves, how the eviction of Palestinian land by building illegal settlements in the West Bank, the massacres of Palestinians, both in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, are still happening, a week ago 35 Gazans must die as a result of being attacked by Jewish Zionists,” said Nur Ikhwan.

For this reason, he continued, this commemoration is important for all of us who care about humanity, who have an interest in history, especially the Indonesian people, who do have a long historical relationship with the Palestinian people.

The recognition of Indonesian independence in 1945 by Palestine is a historical debt that Indonesia must remember, was the statement of Bung Karno, the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Indonesia’s founding father, who explicitly stated that he would never recognize Israel as a country because of its occupation of Palestine.

Even though the political situation has changed, thank God, Indonesia has consistently supported Palestinian independence and rejected Israel as a state.

“We appreciate the attitude of the government in various international forums which has consistently and firmly supported Palestine and rejected Israel. We also appreciate the attitude of the government and people of Indonesia in rejecting the arrival of the Israeli U-20 football team to Indonesia. Consistency, real support, and real diplomatic breakthroughs from the Indonesian government towards Palestine are what we are waiting for and we hope for in the future,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)