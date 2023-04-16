Palestinian Activists in the US: Stop Paying Taxes for Israel

Washington, MINA – Palestinian and Arab activists in the United States (US) launched a popular campaign calling on the US government to stop paying “tax money” to the Israeli occupation state, as financial and military assistance.

The campaign, which coincides with American Tax Day, which falls annually on April 18, demands the use of tax money only to fund domestic development projects in the United States, Quds Press reported on Saturday.

Activists in the US have for years called for an end to US aid to the occupied country, which is considered the first on the list of US foreign aid countries with $3.8 billion.

Activists say this aid has contributed to increasing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Activists are scheduled to organize a sit-in in front of Israel’s consulate in San Francisco, California, next Wednesday, to demand an end to Israel’s ongoing military violence against Palestinians, which is being funded by US tax dollars.

Hundreds of Palestinian rights and freedom groups from the Jewish community in New York last month demonstrated in front of the Democratic Majority Leader’s house in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, to demand an end to military funding for Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)