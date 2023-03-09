Select Language

Palestine Urges Human Rights Organizations to Protect Jibb al-Deeb School which Israel to Demolish

Students march on the Jibb al-Deeb school, which is scheduled to be demolished. (Photo: Wafa)

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education renewed its appeal to international human rights and humanitarian organizations to defend the right of Palestinians to education and intervene to protect the Jibb al-Deeb School (Challenge 5) in the Bethlehem Area, which is threatened with destruction by the Israeli occupation.

Quoted from Wafa onThursday, the ministry indicated that what the Israeli occupation claims is the Civil Administration started today the pre-dismantling procedures of the school, which were submitted two days ago.

It is noteworthy that the school, which served 40 students from grades one to grade four, was demolished in 2017 and rebuilt to emphasize children’s right to a free and safe education. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

