Palestine Swimming Team Wins Four Gold Medals in Arab Sports Games

Algeria, MINA – The Palestinian swimming team won six medals, including four gold in the Arab Games hosted by Algeria.

As quoted from Wafa on Sunday, Palestinian swimmer Yazan al-Bawab won gold in the 50 meter freestyle and Valerie Tarazi won two silver medals in the 50 meter butterfly and 100 meter breaststroke competitions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palestinian swimmers, Bawab and Tarazi also won three gold medals for Palestine and this was the first in history in an Arab swimming tournament.

Tarazi won Palestine’s first gold medal in the 50-meter breaststroke race and the second gold medal after winning the 100-meter backstroke, while Bawab won the gold medal by winning the 100-meter backstroke. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)