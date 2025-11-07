Palestine Solidarity Month 2025: AWG and Indonesian Parliament Hold “Solidarity Run for Palestine”

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), in collaboration with the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), held the “Solidarity Run for Palestine” at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Friday, as part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025.

The five-kilometer run gathered hundreds of participants from diverse backgrounds, including members of parliament, journalists, students, civil society organizations such as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), and AWG representatives.

BKSAP Chair Mardani Ali Sera reaffirmed the parliament’s strong commitment to supporting humanitarian causes for Palestine.

“We at the House of Representatives fully support humanitarian initiatives like this. Solidarity with Palestine must be upheld as part of our commitment to justice and humanity—values enshrined in our Constitution, which rejects all forms of colonialism,” he said.

AWG Presidium Chair Muhammad Anshorullah emphasized that solidarity need not be grand but should be sincere and consistent.

“Even simple actions like this run demonstrate that Indonesia will never remain silent about the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he stated.

BSP 2025 Chair Nur Hadis added that the event promotes both compassion and well-being.

“The Solidarity Run for Palestine merges the spirit of healthy living with moral support for the Palestinian struggle. It shows that anyone can contribute—even by running together while carrying symbols of Palestinian identity,” he explained.

Event coordinator Itmamul Aulia highlighted the event as a reflection of Indonesia’s enduring empathy and advocacy for global justice.

“Through this activity, we run together to voice justice, humanity, and peace,” he said.

The Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) is an annual initiative by AWG, held every November since 2022, following the Palestine Solidarity Week introduced in 2021. November was chosen to mark key historical events, including the Balfour Declaration (Nov 2, 1917), the passing of Yasser Arafat (Nov 11, 2004), Palestine’s Declaration of Independence (Nov 15, 1988), the martyrdom of Izzuddin Al-Qassam (Nov 20, 1935), and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (Nov 29, 1947).

This year’s BSP carries the theme “Collective Movement to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Independence of Palestine.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)