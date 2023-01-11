Palestine Remains Indonesia’s Diplomacy Priority in 2023

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the issue of Palestine will still be a priority for Indonesian diplomacy in 2023, especially in carrying out peace and humanitarian diplomacy.

“The next priority is to actively implement peace and humanitarian diplomacy. As mandated by the Constitution, Indonesia will consistently assist the struggle for Palestinian independence,” said Retno in the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Annual Press Statement (PPTM) in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Indonesia would continue to encourage the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be more active in resolving the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile in 2022, Indonesian diplomacy will continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people, such as humanitarian assistance through grants that have been provided.

Indonesia has provided a grant of IDR 14.4 billion to deal with the impact of the pandemic, IDR 7.2 billion through the ICRC and IDR 3 billion allocated annually for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)