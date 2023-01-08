Palestine: Israel’s Action of Retaliation Is an Attack on the United Nations

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the retaliatory measures announced by Israel were an attack on the UN General Assembly’s request for an advisory opinion from the ICJ regarding the legal standing of Israel’s illegal domination of the Palestinian people, Wafa on Saturday.

“This Israeli action is an insult to the ICJ, as the culmination of the international legal order for its maintenance,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterated that the international community has an obligation to act now to protect the right to seek advice and opinions from the ICJ.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also, countries must ensure that Israel stops its sanctions against the Palestinian people subject to the international order, and is prepared to accept the conditions that must be accepted.

The statement added, “Israel cannot walk away from accountability.”

“This problem must be faced with firm international steps, also standing on principle and affirming the obligation of all countries to comply with the law,” he continued.

“Palestine will continue to pursue all peaceful, political, legal and diplomatic means to realize the inalienable rights of our people to self-determination and to independence and sovereignty in the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)