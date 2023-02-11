Palestine Emergency Response Team Begins Rescue Mission in Syria

Damascus, MINA – The Palestinian Ambassador to Syria, Samir Al-Rifai said that the Palestinian emergency response team started a rescue mission in areas affected by the tragic earthquake in northwestern Syria on Friday.

The Palestinian emergency response team started its rescue mission in cooperation with the Syrian civil defense and rescue team starting from the coastal city of Jableh, Latakia Governorate, and the mission is now focused on search and rescue operations, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian emergency response team departed from Ramallah on Thursday, heading to Turkiye and Syria on the orders of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to support local and international relief efforts after the catastrophic earthquake which has so far claimed the lives of at least 26,000 people, mostly the earthquake was in Turkiye.

Overseen by the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation (PICA), the Palestinian volunteer team consists of the Palestinian Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, and the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement yesterday that the State of Palestine is ready at all costs to provide assistance to Syria and Turkiye in this disaster.

He said upon their arrival in the quake-affected areas, the Palestinian emergency response team will work with other international teams working in field hospitals, and also participate in rescue and evacuation operations, in coordination with the relevant authorities in both countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)