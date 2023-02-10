Palestine Emergency Response Team Arrives in Türkiye and Syria

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said, “The Palestinian response and emergency response team on Thursday arrived in Türkiye and Syria to assist the ongoing rescue and relief efforts after the tragic earthquake.

Quoted from Wafa on Friday, the Ministry said 30 team members arrived in Türkiye, while 43 team members arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic through the Nassib border crossing with Jordan.

The Palestinian response and emergency response team left Ramallah early Thursday for Türkiye and Syria on the orders of President Mahmoud Abbas, to support local and international relief efforts after the devastating earthquake.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement that the Palestinian state is ready at all costs to provide assistance to Turkey and Syria in this disaster.

He said upon their arrival in the quake-affected areas, the Palestinian emergency response team will work with other international teams working in field hospitals, and also participate in rescue and evacuation operations in coordination with the relevant authorities in both countries.

Overseen by the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation (PICA), the Palestinian response and emergency response team consists of the Palestinian Civil Defence, the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Ministry of Health, and the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)