Palestine Demands International Intervention to Stop Israeli Occupation Attacks

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, demands serious international intervention to force the Israeli occupation authority to stop all its acts of aggression against the land, property and sanctity of Palestinians, as well as to provide international protection for Palestinians.

Quoted from Wafa on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming of the city of Nablus last night by the occupying forces and illegal settlers, which resulted in the killing of 19-year-old Badr Al-Masri, and wounding many people.

The ministry also condemned the raids of illegal settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious, archaeological and historical sites in the West Bank, as well as the destruction carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for its violations and crimes in occupied Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)