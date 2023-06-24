Palestine Calls Legalization of Israel’s Front Post a Coup of International Legitimacy

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the legalization of the right-wing Israeli government over a number of outposts in the occupied West Bank was a coup against international legitimacy.

In a press statement as quoted by Wafa on Saturday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned the provocative attack by extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jebal Sabih, where the illegal Evyatar post is located and its racist remarks.

During a provocative visit to the outpost, Ben-Gvir called for the government to quickly approve the Evyatar outpost. He also urged the government to launch a major military offensive in the West Bank, saying Israeli troops needed to kill “thousands of terrorists.”

This escalation permanently closes the door to any opportunity to revive the peace process and implement the principle of the two-state solution.

“This is Israel’s official disregard for international legitimacy and its resolutions, international law, and Israel’s obligations as an occupying power,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said.

Israeli authorities will allow 1,000 new homes to be built in the occupied West Bank settlement of Eli, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting between Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who agreed on “immediate progress” on planning the house. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)