Palestine Calls for US to Stop Israeli Violations at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinen on Sunday, called for the United States (US) and international to stop Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

Israeli forces on Saturday stormed Al Aqsa Mosque and forced worshipers out of the compound, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and stop violations against holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.

The ministry called Israel’s attack on worshipers inside Al-Aqsa a “serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for the consequences.

Tensions have also run high in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid Israel’s repeated attacks on Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis also died in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)