Palestine Calls for International Investigation into Prisoner Adnan’s Death

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the death of prisoner Khader Adnan, who had been on a hunger strike for 86 days, and called for an international investigation into his death.

The ministry called in a statement to the international investigative committee, to include the circumstances and details of Adnan’s death while in Israeli prison in its investigation into Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

The ministry also stressed that it would submit this crime file to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also accused Israel of deliberately killing Adnan by refusing requests for his release, medically ignoring him and holding him in his cell despite his serious health condition.

Adnan (44 years) died this morning in his jail cell after 86 days of hunger strike in protest of his detention without charge. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)