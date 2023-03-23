Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta Holds 83rd Pakistan Day Commemoration

The Ambassador of Pakistan, Muhammad Hassan, raises the flag in the courtyard of the embassy. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta held the 83rd Pakistan Day commemoration on March 23, 2023.

The event was held with a simple ceremony which was attended by a number of Pakistani diaspora and their families, friends from Indonesia, and local media representatives.

The event began with the raising of the Pakistani flag by the Ambassador of Pakistan, Muhammad Hassan, and the reading of messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Hassan, in his speech, paid tribute to the founders and highlighted the importance of the March 23, 1940 Pakistan Resolution, which truly reflected the aspirations and desires of the nation and its deep history.

He also paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for ensuring the security of the motherland. Conveying the determination of the government and its people to make Pakistan economically stronger and prosperous and continue to make its society humane, inclusive, and tolerant.

Hassan reaffirmed the promise to uphold democratic values, the rule of law and the Islamic way of life in Pakistan as envisioned by the founders.

On that occasion, he also expressed unwavering support for the people of India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the determination of the government and people of Pakistan to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support for their lawful and inalienable right of determination.

Lastly, he expressed satisfaction for the developing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, working together to solve the problems of Muslims and highlighting the positive contribution of the Pakistani people in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)