Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistan Declares State of War After Car Bomb Incident

Photo: AA

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan has declared a “state of war” following a suicide car bombing that killed 12 people in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the country is in a state of war, emphasizing that the attack should serve as a “wake-up call.”

“In such a situation, it is futile to hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul (Afghanistan),” Asif wrote on X.

“The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war to Islamabad is a message from Kabul that can be met with Pakistan’s full strength,” he added, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The explosion in Islamabad killed 12 people. Videos taken from the scene showed flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from a vehicle parked behind the security barrier of the Islamabad courthouse.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

“The attacker tried to enter the courthouse but failed, and instead targeted a police vehicle,” Naqvi said.

Authorities have not yet identified which group was responsible for the deadly assault, but investigations are ongoing.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, which has been escalating since October, was initially triggered by border disputes between the two countries.

Tensions rose sharply on Saturday when both sides exchanged gunfire in several border areas.

Afghanistan claimed its October attacks were retaliatory measures against repeated violations by Pakistan in Afghan territory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan accused Afghanistan of harboring Taliban militants allied with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group blamed for several deadly attacks in Pakistan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

