Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, labeling these actions a “blatant violation” of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the government emphasized the critical need to ensure the sanctity of holy sites in accordance with international law and historical norms.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent and effective measures to ensure protection of the holy sites, prevent further settler violence and incursions, and uphold relevant UN resolutions,” the statement said.

The condemnation comes amid escalating violence in the region. Over the past two days, the Israeli army has killed two Palestinian youth and injured several others in attacks across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

.On Sunday, illegal Israeli settlers vandalized four Palestinian vehicles by smashing windows and slashing tires in the town of Sinjel, north of Ramallah.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out more than 7,000 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Palestinian figures show that more than 1,073 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 others injured in the West Bank during this period.

In a related development, Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched its 25th consignment of relief goods for Gaza. The 100-ton consignment, containing essential non-food items such as tents, tarpaulin sheets, and jerry cans, was sent via chartered plane from Lahore airport to Egypt, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

