Over Two Million Israelis Seek Shelter as Missiles are Launched from Yemen

Tel Aviv, MINA – Over two million Israelis were forced to take shelter on Thursday after missiles were launched from Yemen, targeting several locations in Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Rocket sirens were triggered in cities across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, sending millions scrambling to safety.

Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in 255 locations, with explosions reported in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted two missiles, which were launched from Yemen. Initial reports indicated that missile shrapnel fell in the Mevo Horon area, while air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was briefly suspended, with all flights grounded and incoming flights diverted to holding patterns.

Also Read: British Business Minister Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Trade Event

Israeli news outlets reported that the missile attack came after a statement by Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, reaffirming the group’s commitment to supporting Palestine.

Al-Houthi condemned Israel’s military actions and vowed continued support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing that Ansarallah’s stance was rooted in humanitarian and moral duty.

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has been targeting Israeli-affiliated cargo ships in the Red Sea as part of its retaliation against Israeli actions in Gaza. While operations had paused following a ceasefire in January, they resumed after Israel’s military escalation in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the US conducted airstrikes in Yemen’s Saada Governorate on Wednesday, targeting areas it claims are held by Ansarallah forces.

Also Read: Columbia University Student Sues Trump Administration Over Deportation Attempts

The US has been engaged in a continued military effort against Ansarallah, with President Donald Trump vowing to eliminate the group.

The ongoing conflict, with Israel’s military operations in Gaza supported by the US, has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, with over 164,000 Palestinians killed or injured and many others displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 3 Million Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Masjidil Haram