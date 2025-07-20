Over 80,000 Rally in London Urges UK to End Support for Genocide in Gaza

London, MINA – More than 80,000 people marched through the streets of London on Saturday in one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations since October 2023. The protesters have urged the UK government end its support for what they called the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli forces.

The mass rally, organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) and a coalition of Palestinian solidarity groups, marked 21 months of continuous bombardment, enforced starvation, and mass killings in Gaza.

Chants of “We will not be silenced” echoed throughout the demonstration, reflecting the crowd’s outrage and determination.

At the rally site in Whitehall, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, a Palestinian surgeon who had just returned from Gaza, held up a blood-stained medical uniform belonging to a patient he was unable to save.

Also Read: Nearly 60 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza, Including Starving Civilians

“This garment is soaked with the blood of victims, women, children, patients whose names I will never forget,” he said. “They can no longer speak, so someone must speak for them.”

Dr. Mustafa also shared a personal tragedy: a family member of his was recently shot dead while waiting in line for food in Gaza.

“He wasn’t carrying a weapon. He was just trying to feed his children. This is not a tragedy, it’s a deliberate policy.”

Fares Amer, a representative from PFB, reiterated the call for the UK to immediately stop arms sales to Israel and take a stand against the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Former Israeli Hostage Urges Netanyahu to End Genocide in Gaza

The protest also drew the participation of several high-profile public figures and politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn, MP Richard Burgon, Leanne Mohamad, comedian Jen Brister, singer Nadine Shah, Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot, and anti-Zionist Jewish activist Ruth Lukom.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed