Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 80 Orthodox Rabbis Urge Israel to Address Gaza Starvation

A group of 30 rabbis has criticized the “unjust” demolition of Palestinian homes (rt)

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 80 international Orthodox rabbis have issued a joint statement calling on Israel to confront the severe humanitarian crisis and widespread starvation in Gaza while condemning extremist settler violence.

The statement, titled “A Call for Moral Clarity, Responsibility, and a Jewish Orthodox Response in the Face of the Gaza Humanitarian Crisis,” was shared by former American Jewish Committee International Director David Rosen on social media.

The rabbis described the situation in Gaza as “one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history,” emphasizing that Hamas’ actions do not absolve the Israeli government of responsibility for the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

They criticized Israel’s prolonged military aggression, which has devastated the enclave and pushed it to the brink of famine.

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Kill 49 Across Gaza, Including Children

The statement also highlighted the absence of a clear post-war vision from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, allowing extreme voices within the government to propose policies such as the forced “voluntary” exile of Palestinians from Gaza. The rabbis urged moral clarity, justice, and peace, asserting that Israel’s future depends on upholding these values.

Israel’s military aggression, which began in October 2023, has killed over 62,100 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army to Mobilize 60,000 Reservists for Gaza City Occupation Plan

