Over 50 Percent of Swedish Support Ban on Burning Quran

Stockholm, MINA – A recent poll showed that around 51 Percent of Swedish people support the ban on burning copies of Al-Quran and other holy books.

While 34 percent said burning holy books was a freedom of speech and expression, 15 percent had no comment, according to a poll by major research firm Sipo, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

The survey was conducted on March 14-16 involving 1,370 respondents.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster SVT said the provocative incident by Danish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan against the Muslim holy book had cost the state coffers some 88 million Swedish crowns ($8.5 million).

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish right-wing political party Stram Kurs, surrounded and protected by police, burned the copies of Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in front of the Turkish Embassy in January.

The move has been condemned by many Muslim countries, including Turkiye and various NGOs and human rights groups. (T/RE1)

