Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 400 Religious Leaders Trained to Fight Deforestation and Climate Crisis in Indonesia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 23 minutes ago

(Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Over 400 religious leaders and interfaith community representatives from across Indonesia have taken part in a unique two-day scientific workshop designed to turn them into climate champions and defenders of tropical forests.

Held on June 11–12 in Jakarta, the event titled “Hutan, Manusia, dan Bumi” (Forests, People, and the Earth) was hosted by the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) Indonesia, with the backing of national institutions including the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), and the international research center CIFOR-ICRAF.

The training aimed to strengthen the role of faith-based communities in addressing the twin threats of deforestation and climate change, particularly in Indonesia, which holds the world’s third-largest area of tropical rainforest.

“Forests are a sacred trust and essential to life on Earth. Yet, widespread deforestation is accelerating climate disasters and harming millions,” said Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia, during the opening remarks at BMKG headquarters.

“This isn’t just a scientific or governmental issue, it’s a moral and spiritual one too. Religious leaders have the power to influence hearts and actions.”

During the program, participants received expert briefings on climate science, weather monitoring, satellite technology, and disaster preparedness, delivered by scientists and climate experts from BMKG, BRIN, and CIFOR-ICRAF.

They also toured the BMKG’s meteorological facilities to observe how data and technology are being used in forest conservation efforts.

The initiative seeks to bridge science and spirituality, encouraging faith leaders to incorporate environmental messages into sermons, religious gatherings, and community programs.

Indonesia is home to some of the most biodiverse and carbon-rich rainforests on the planet, but they are under severe threat from illegal logging, palm oil expansion, mining, and climate-induced disasters.

IRI Indonesia believes religious leaders have a unique role in mobilizing grassroots environmental action, especially in rural and forest-dependent communities.

“We’re building a moral movement, a call to protect creation so that future generations can inherit a livable planet,” Dr. Hayu concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

