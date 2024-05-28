Over 36,000 Palestinians Killed by Israel in Gaza

Select Language

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 36,096, medical sources confirmed on Tuesday, Palestinian News Agency, Wafa reports

Sources added that at least 81,136 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 46 people were killed and 110 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

