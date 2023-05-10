Over 300 Fighter Rockets Launched into the Tel Aviv Area, Israeli Residents to Panic

Gaza Strip, MINA – More than 300 rockets were launched by Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip at the Tel Aviv area, Wednesday causing the city’s residents to panic.

The rocket attack was in response to Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip which resulted in the martyrdom of 15 Palestinians.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that sirens continued to sound as rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards residential areas in Tel Aviv.

“The illegal Israeli settlers scattered in various areas and hundreds of settlers were evacuated by the security team to be transferred to safer areas,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronot confirmed that the missile’s range was expanding where warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Givatayim. (T/RE1)

