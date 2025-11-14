SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 282,000 Gaza Homes Destroyed during Israeli Military Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

one of the condition in Gaza city

Gaza, MINA – The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that more than 282,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged during Israel’s two-year war, leaving a massive number of Palestinians without adequate shelter.

Citing data from the Shelter Cluster, a humanitarian platform it co-manages, UNRWA stated that tens of thousands of families are now living in crowded tents as winter approaches. These families face severe challenges, including a lack of privacy and limited access to essential services.

The dire humanitarian situation persists despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 10. Reports indicate that Israel continues to violate the agreement daily, leading to hundreds of Palestinian casualties and restricting the entry of critical food and medical supplies.

The scale of destruction is part of the wider toll of the conflict, which since October 2023 has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children injured over 170,700, and left the enclave uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us