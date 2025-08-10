Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

London, MINA – In the largest demonstration of its kind since October 2023, more than 250,000 protesters flooded streets across Britain on Saturday, condemning Israel’s planned occupation of Gaza and demanding immediate UK government action to stop what organizers called an ongoing genocide.

The massive turnout marked the 30th national protest since hostilities began and the first since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his expansion plans.

Palestinian journalist Ahmad Naouq delivered an emotional address to the crowd, describing Gaza’s devastation: “They are dying as they queue for food, inside tents, hospitals, mosques. Starved, bombed day and night for 21 months.” His words highlighted the desperation of Gazans enduring what the Health Ministry reports as over 61,300 deaths, including 201 from starvation.

Protest leaders sharply criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government for continuing arms exports to Israel despite widespread civilian casualties. Adnan Hamidan of the Palestinian Forum in Britain dismissed limited aid deliveries as insufficient: “Children haven’t had milk for six months. Chronic patients lack medicine. This is genocide by starvation.”

The peaceful but determined demonstration featured calls to prosecute Israeli leaders under international law, following ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Organizers vowed to maintain pressure until the UK halts military support and takes concrete steps to address Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe. []

