Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 20,000 Rally in Berlin Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Berlin, MINA – More than 20,000 people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and to call for an immediate end to what they described as a “war of annihilation.”

The demonstration, held under the slogan “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” featured speeches condemning Israel’s military campaign in the besieged enclave.

Former Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters delivered a video message, declaring: “We are all here today to support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. The vast majority of ordinary people all over the globe are demanding an end to the unspeakable crime that Israel is committing, not just in Gaza but across occupied Palestine.”

Echoing these sentiments, Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the left-populist BSW party, said that while the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, was condemnable, it did not justify Israel’s indiscriminate bombing, killing, starvation, and expulsion of Palestinians.

Also Read: Hundreds Rally in Sweden Against Gaza Genocide and Palestinian Displacement

“This is a war of annihilation, and we condemn this war,” Wagenknecht told the crowd. She argued that Germany’s Nazi past should not be used as a reason to provide unconditional support to Israel’s government, which she accused of committing genocide. Instead, she said, Germany must raise its voice against injustice rather than act as an “accomplice.”

Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, also demanded that Germany halt arms shipments to Israel. Critics accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz of violating international law by continuing weapons deliveries.

The demonstration came as Israel faces growing international legal scrutiny, including arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 64,756 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military aggression began in October 2023. []

Also Read: Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

