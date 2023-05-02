Over 200 People Evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan Arrive in Jeddah

Riyadh, MINA – Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on HMS Abha on Monday, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said, Arab News reported.

The evacuees included 41 Saudi citizens and 171 people from countries including Afghanistan, Philippines, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Madagascar, the UK, Syria, and the US.

The Kingdom is keen to provide all the basic needs for nationals of friendly countries in preparation for facilitating their departure to their homelands, the ministry said.

The latest Saudi evacuation brings the total number of those evacuated from Sudan to 5,409 people (225 Saudi citizens, and 5,184 people belonging to 102 nationalities).(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)