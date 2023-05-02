Select Language

Latest
8 hours agoShooting Incident at MUI Office Jakarta, Two Staff Injured
9 hours agoKhader Adnan, Lion of Hunger Strike Behind Israeli Prison
9 hours agoPalestine Calls for International Investigation into Prisoner Adnan's Death
10 hours ago86 Days of Hunger Strike, Palestinian Prisoner Sheikh Adnan Passed Away
11 hours agoOver 200 People Evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan Arrive in Jeddah
Middle East

Over 200 People Evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan Arrive in Jeddah

Photo: SPA

Riyadh, MINA – Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on HMS Abha on Monday, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said, Arab News reported.

The evacuees included 41 Saudi citizens and 171 people from countries including Afghanistan, Philippines, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Madagascar, the UK, Syria, and the US.

The Kingdom is keen to provide all the basic needs for nationals of friendly countries in preparation for facilitating their departure to their homelands, the ministry said.

The latest Saudi evacuation brings the total number of those evacuated from Sudan to 5,409 people (225 Saudi citizens, and 5,184 people belonging to 102 nationalities).(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news