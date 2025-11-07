SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

People who were injured during an Israeli operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip arrive at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital in Gaza City on October 21, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Gaza, MINA – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Thursday that more than 16,500 people in Gaza require urgent medical care not available within the territory.

In a post on the social media platform X, Tedros shared updates on recent medical evacuations, confirming that the WHO has facilitated the transfer of 19 critically ill patients and 93 companions from Gaza to Italy for treatment. He expressed gratitude to the Italian government for its solidarity and support.

“We urge more countries to receive patients from Gaza, as over 16,500 people still need urgent medical care that is not available in the Strip,” Tedros emphasized, highlighting the severe gap in medical capabilities.

The WHO chief also called for the opening of all available evacuation routes, particularly those from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to ensure patients in need can be transferred efficiently and receive the necessary lifesaving treatments.[]

Also Read: Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEast Jerusalem Gaza Healthcare humanitarian crisis Italy Medical evacuation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus West Bank World Health Organization

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • 6 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 15:49 WIB
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 10:45 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 17:26 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us