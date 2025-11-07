Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

Gaza, MINA – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Thursday that more than 16,500 people in Gaza require urgent medical care not available within the territory.

In a post on the social media platform X, Tedros shared updates on recent medical evacuations, confirming that the WHO has facilitated the transfer of 19 critically ill patients and 93 companions from Gaza to Italy for treatment. He expressed gratitude to the Italian government for its solidarity and support.

“We urge more countries to receive patients from Gaza, as over 16,500 people still need urgent medical care that is not available in the Strip,” Tedros emphasized, highlighting the severe gap in medical capabilities.

The WHO chief also called for the opening of all available evacuation routes, particularly those from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to ensure patients in need can be transferred efficiently and receive the necessary lifesaving treatments.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)