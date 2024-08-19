Over 16,400 Gaza Children Killed in Israeli Attacks since October 7

Gaza, MINA – Local authorities reported on Monday that at least 16,480 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ismail Thawabteh, head of Gaza’s government media office, stated that the number includes 115 babies.

Thawabteh also mentioned that 35 Palestinian children had died from malnutrition and dehydration due to the severe Israeli blockade on the enclave.

He warned that around 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of death from lack of food and malnutrition due to Israeli restrictions on food supplies.

“More than 17,000 children have lost their parents, or at least one of them, after they were brutally killed by Israeli occupation forces since October 7,” Thawabteh said.

For months, international and UN agencies have warned about the severe psychological impact on Palestinian children caused by Israel’s devastating offensive on Gaza. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The Israeli offensive has killed over 40,130 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

After more than 10 months of the Israeli onslaught, large areas of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)