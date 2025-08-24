Over 15,600 Patients in Gaza Require Urgent Medical Care: WHO

Gaza, MINA – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 15,600 people in Gaza, including 3,800 children, are in urgent need of specialized medical care.

In a post on X, quoted on Sunday, Tedros highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, which continues to suffer from what he described as Israel’s campaign of starvation and mass killings.

He stressed that thousands of patients lack access to the critical treatment they desperately need and called for immediate efforts to enable humanitarian aid to enter the territory, which remains blockaded by land, sea, and air.

Tedros once again urged for a ceasefire in Gaza to allow life-saving aid to be delivered and to prevent further loss of life. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

*Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza*

Buenos Aires, MINA – Argentine photographer Nicolás Marín (25), winner of the “Recovering Nature” award in 2023, has announced his participation in the humanitarian mission Global Sumud Flotilla to the Gaza Strip, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Speaking to the Argentine daily La Nación on Saturday, Marín said he is preparing to join a convoy of more than 50 ships set to sail from Spain on September 15 to break the naval blockade of Gaza and deliver food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid.

Marín emphasized that the flotilla will bring together activists, doctors, psychologists, journalists, and legal experts from 44 countries. Participants will undergo four days of training in Barcelona before departure.

He acknowledged that the mission carries high risks but described it as a humanitarian experience and the most dangerous undertaking of his life. Marín was chosen for his ability to document the mission through audio-visual work as well as his experience in maritime navigation.

In 2023, the United Nations named Marín among the Top 100 Young Leaders, and he currently serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the international organization.

Marín stressed that his participation in the mission is not political but purely humanitarian, aimed at helping those suffering from war and starvation in Gaza while sending a message of peace to the world.

*Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)*

*Malaysian Communications Minister Impressed by Gaza Time-Tunnel VR Exhibition*

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed his admiration for the Gaza Time-Tunnel virtual reality (VR) exhibition developed by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM).

According to Fahmi, the immersive experience successfully transported visitors into the atmosphere and harsh realities faced by the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

“I am deeply impressed because they not only managed to showcase the geography and architecture of the buildings, but also specific incidents such as Apache helicopter attacks, tank assaults, and other heartbreaking recent events,” he said during the exhibition’s inauguration at the Sumud Nusantara 2025 Carnival in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.

He emphasized that the immersive experience further strengthens the principled stance of the Malaysian government in continuing to provide full and unconditional support for the Palestinian struggle.

“This is why we continue to give strong support and insist that Palestine must be defended unconditionally. This is the principled position of the Malaysian government,” Fadzil asserted.

The Gaza Time-Tunnel VR exhibition offers an immersive experience of the Palestinian struggle, highlighting iconic moments as well as the stories of key Gaza resistance figures.

Visitors can experience the atmosphere of Gaza’s resistance firsthand, including learning more about Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar.

The VR-based exhibition is expected to raise public awareness and empathy toward the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the prolonged conflict.

*Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)*

*Resilient Muslim Women in the Modern Era: Creative, Active, and Faithful*

Being a Muslim woman in the modern era is not an easy task. The world is moving rapidly, technology is becoming more advanced, and the flow of information never stops. Amid these swift changes, a Muslim woman is expected not only to keep up with progress but also to preserve her true identity.

Resilience here does not mean being harsh, but rather strong in principle, gentle in character, and firm in safeguarding her faith.

The modern era offers vast opportunities for Muslim women to contribute. Creativity can be expressed in many fields, from education, business, and the arts to da’wah. Yet, these opportunities are often accompanied by trials in the form of temptations and distractions. This is the challenge for Muslim women: how to remain active and productive without losing control over themselves.

The creativity of Muslim women is a remarkable gift. With soft hearts and clear minds, their works often embody values of humanity and compassion. However, true creativity must be directed toward goodness, not merely following fleeting trends. This is what distinguishes a resilient Muslim woman: she understands that every work will be accountable before Allah.

A strong Muslim woman is not only active in public life but also steadfast in fulfilling her primary obligations. She realizes that worldly activities must not distract from worship. The five daily prayers, Qur’an recitation, supplication, and remembrance of Allah are the essential foundations that make her daily activities acts of worship. Through this balance, a Muslim woman’s life becomes truly blessed.

Many modern Muslim women have become inspiring figures by combining their public engagement with noble character. They excel in professional, educational, or social fields while maintaining their hijab, dignity, and honor. Their presence serves as proof that modernity does not have to erode Islamic values. On the contrary, Islam gives direction and deeper meaning to their activities.

The trials of the end times are real and ever closer. Social media, free lifestyles, and uncontrolled social interactions can become traps. Yet, resilient Muslim women are those who firmly observe hijab, uphold modesty in interactions, and remain discerning in the information they consume. They know their dignity is an honor to be preserved, not commodified.

The resilience of a Muslim woman is also evident in how she faces pressure. Many underestimate veiled women, considering them outdated or unable to compete. Yet true Muslim women prove through their achievements that the hijab is not an obstacle but a shield. With faith, they gain greater confidence in facing the world.

Being active does not mean abandoning gentleness. Modern Muslim women can be productive and compassionate at the same time. They can lead organizations, write books, run businesses, or educate future generations, while still remaining devoted wives and loving mothers. This harmony can only arise from a heart firmly guarded by faith.

The greatest inspiration for Muslim women is the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and the female companions. They struggled with knowledge, deeds, and sacrifice. Some fought on the battlefield, others educated the next generation, while some safeguarded their households with unwavering faith. From them, modern Muslim women can learn that their roles are vast, yet all must ultimately lead to Allah’s pleasure.

In the face of the relentless tide of modernization, resilient Muslim women must anchor their lives in faith. Without it, they risk being swept away and losing direction. But with faith, their creativity and activities become a light that guides others. They remain steadfast, unshaken, because their hearts are attached to Allah, not to worldly desires.

Ultimately, being a resilient Muslim woman in the modern era is not merely an option but a necessity. The world needs women who are active, creative, and at the same time firmly guarded against temptation. They are the lights in times of darkness, the source of comfort amid restlessness, and an inspiration for generations to come.

May every Muslim woman become resilient, creative, active, and preserved in Allah’s protection until the end of her life.

*Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)*

*Life Is Too Short for Regrets*

Life is like a brief journey; no one knows when they will arrive at their final station. If every step is filled with regret, we only waste precious time. Regret can never change the past, but it can always obstruct the future. So, stop looking back for too long.

Many people are too busy lamenting their mistakes that they forget to turn a new page. In fact, every day is a fresh opportunity from Allah to improve ourselves. Regret is natural, but dwelling on it is a loss. Let regret be only the doorway to self-improvement, not the prison that confines you.

Time moves forward without waiting for anyone. Every second wasted on regret is a second that could have been used to rise again. Mistakes do not make us failures forever—unless we refuse to learn from them. Remember, life is too short to repeat the same sorrow over and over.

Look at the sky; it remains blue even after a cloudy day. So too is our life—there is always new hope even after we fall. Do not let old wounds close the door to today’s happiness. Live with the awareness that every moment is a gift.

Regret is human, but remaining stuck in regret is a choice. We can choose to forgive ourselves and move forward stronger. Life is not about those who never make mistakes, but about those who continuously strive to improve. The sooner we reconcile with the past, the lighter our steps will be into the future.

Life is too short to be filled with the phrase “if only.” The word “if” only keeps us tied to a past that is already gone. What matters is what we can do today, in this very moment. Because only the present is real—not yesterday, not tomorrow which is uncertain.

Sometimes we delay happiness by dwelling on pain. We forget that happiness is simple: a calm heart, a sincere soul, and a confident step. If we keep regretting the past, we only postpone the goodness we could already be experiencing today. Learn to let go and move on.

Life is short, but long enough to do much good if we focus. Do not let regret steal our spirit to give meaning. Be a light to others even if you once dimmed in the past. For a person of benefit is never judged by their past, but by what they do today.

We cannot return to the past, but we can shape the future. Yesterday’s mistakes are teachers, not punishments. Do not be afraid to take steps forward just because you once fell. Remember, falling is not defeat—unless you choose not to rise.

Life is too precious to waste in prolonged regret. We only have one chance to live it, so live wholeheartedly. Leave behind the burdens of the past and start today with a smile. Life becomes beautiful only if we dare to continue the journey.

No human is perfect; everyone has made mistakes, everyone has been hurt. The difference is that some choose to rise, while others choose to stop. If today we are still given breath, it means Allah is still granting us the chance to improve. Do not waste that chance by endlessly lamenting.

Life is too short for regrets—so choose gratitude. Be grateful for the past that brought lessons, grateful for today that offers opportunities. Do not let the future turn dark simply because you refuse to move forward. Rise, and live with courage, because true life is found in the present.

*Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)*

*University of Indonesia Apologizes After Inviting Pro-Israel Speaker*

The University of Indonesia (UI) issued a public apology to the Indonesian people after inviting pro-Israel academic Prof. Peter Berkowitz as a speaker at the 2025 Graduate Orientation Program (PSAU) on Saturday.

UI’s Director of Public Relations, Media, Government, and International Affairs, Arie Afriansyah, admitted the university had been insufficiently careful in conducting a background check.

“With utmost humility, UI acknowledges its lack of caution and, for that, we extend our deepest apologies to the Indonesian people for the oversight in verifying the background of the individual concerned,” he said in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday.

The apology came after a wave of criticism on social media, particularly on X, describing Berkowitz as a Zionist figure, a supporter of Israel, and even backing genocide in Palestine. Berkowitz previously served as Director of Policy Planning under the Trump administration. The criticism highlighted the need for UI to exercise greater sensitivity and selectivity in choosing public speakers.

Despite inviting Berkowitz, Arie stressed that UI’s support for Palestinian independence remains unchanged.

“UI remains consistent in supporting Palestinian independence in line with Indonesia’s constitution. This support was also directly conveyed by the Rector of UI to the Palestinian Ambassador during his visit to the campus on January 17, 2025,” he said.

“UI remains firm in its stance, based on the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, which upholds the principle that colonialism must be abolished worldwide — including standing at the forefront in supporting the Palestinian people against Israel’s occupation,” Arie added.

UI emphasized that Berkowitz’s invitation was purely based on academic considerations.

Arie explained that UI regarded Peter Berkowitz of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, alongside Dr. Ir. Sigit P. Santosa, President Director of PT Pindad and a prominent MIT alumnus in Indonesia, as leading names in their respective fields both abroad and domestically.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged the public backlash and pledged that UI would take the incident as a lesson to be more selective and sensitive in the future.

“We understand the public’s reaction and concern. This case serves as both a lesson and a constructive reminder for UI to be more selective and sensitive in considering various aspects when inviting international academics in the future,” he concluded.

*Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)*