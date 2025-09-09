Over 1,300 Filmmakers and Actors Refuse Collaboration with Israeli Film Institutions

Washington, MINA – More than 1,300 prominent figures in the global film industry, including Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy, and Cannes award winners have pledged to refuse collaboration with Israeli film institutions they say are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The collective statement, released on Monday, emphasizes the moral responsibility of the film community amid what it calls an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Signatories argue that cinematic institutions can play a significant role in shaping global narratives and must not be complicit in the “unrelenting horror.”

“In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity,” the statement reads.

Also Read: Finland’s Main Opposition Urges Government to Recognize Palestine

Referencing the International Court of Justice’s ruling that there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza, the signatories declare their solidarity with Palestinian filmmakers who have called on the global industry to reject silence and dehumanization.

“Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions, including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” they said.

High-profile names among the signatories include actors Olivia Colman, Javier Bardem, Aimee Lou Wood, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Julia Sawalha, Miriam Margolyes, as well as directors Ken Loach and Juliet Stevenson.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has resulted in over 64,500 Palestinian deaths, devastating much of the enclave. []

Also Read: Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)