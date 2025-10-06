SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 1,200 Families Displaced by Floods in Khartoum, Sudan

The city of Khartoum, Sudan impacted by floods in September 2020.

Khartoum, MINA – More than 1,200 families in Sudan have been displaced by flooding in Bahri town, Khartoum State, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated on Sunday.

The UN agency reported in a statement that the floods destroyed five homes and left the majority of other houses partially damaged.

IOM also noted that many other families left the area in anticipation of possible flood damage, with the displaced seeking shelter in surrounding community neighborhoods.

Recently, several areas in Sudan have experienced flooding due to rising water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries: the White Nile, which flows from Lake Victoria, and the Blue Nile, which flows from the Ethiopian highlands.

According to government statistics, over 125,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding across Sudan since June 30.

Sudan typically experiences heavy rainfall during the rainy season, from June to October, which often triggers widespread annual flooding.

These floods strike Sudan in the midst of the ongoing war between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023. That conflict has already killed thousands of people and displaced millions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

