Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Japan Foundation has deployed the 22nd batch of Nihongo Partner (NP) volunteers to secondary schools across Indonesia, with assignments running until March 2026. The program is aimed at supporting Japanese language education and strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

According to a Japan Foundation statement on Wednesday, NP participants will assist local Japanese language teachers with lessons, conversation practice, and cultural activities. The program has been implemented in cooperation with Indonesia’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education since 2014, and with the Ministry of Religious Affairs since 2023.

More than 3,000 NP participants have been sent to Asian countries since the program began, with Indonesia receiving the largest number, over 1,000 to date.

This year’s deployment is divided into two cohorts, the 22nd and 23rd, comprising 118 volunteers. They will be stationed in Greater Jakarta (21), West Java (22), East Java (21), Central Java (12), Bali (8), as well as provinces in Sumatra, Sulawesi, and Nusa Tenggara.

The Japan Foundation said the program encourages participants to also learn about Indonesian language and culture during their assignments, with the expectation they will share their experiences in Japan after returning.

The send-off ceremony in Jakarta was attended by officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the State Secretariat, and the Japanese Embassy. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

