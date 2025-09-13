SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 1 Million Palestinians Remain in Gaza City, Reject Forced Displacement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office announced Friday that more than 1 million Palestinians, including over 350,000 children, remain in Gaza City and its northern areas, firmly rejecting Israeli attempts at forced displacement to the south of the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement said Israel has already pushed more than 800,000 people into the al-Mawasi area, which lacks basic necessities such as hospitals, water, food, electricity, and shelter. It emphasized that Palestinians’ refusal to leave persists “despite the continuation of the barbaric aggression and genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation,” adding that the offensive is designed to make displacement permanent, in violation of international law.

“We affirm that more than one million Palestinians, including over 350,000 children, remain in Gaza City and the north, steadfast in their land, homes, and properties, and rejecting outright the scheme of forced displacement to the south,” the office said.

Monitoring teams observed “a reverse displacement” as tens of thousands of Palestinians who had fled south returned to Gaza City and its northern areas after finding that conditions in the south were unlivable. According to the office, about 68,000 people were forced south under bombardment and threats, but more than 20,000 had returned by Thursday.

Also Read: MER-C Distributes Hundreds of Aid Packages to Widows and Orphans in Gaza

The Gaza Media Office also reported that Gaza City and its northern areas are home to more than 1.3 million people. Nearly 300,000 residents have been displaced from eastern neighborhoods toward central and western parts of the city, while the supposedly “safe zone” of al-Mawasi has been bombed over 109 times, causing more than 2,000 deaths.

It urged the international community, the United Nations, and relevant courts to “act urgently to stop these crimes, hold occupation leaders accountable, and guarantee the right of Palestinian civilians to remain on their land in safety and dignity.”

On Aug. 8, Israel approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually occupy Gaza, beginning with the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement of the city and further incursions. Despite this, most Palestinians continue moving within Gaza City rather than leaving, relocating from heavily targeted neighborhoods to less bombarded ones.

Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 64,700 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it into famine. []

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 64,750 as Israel’s Aggression Continues

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAgresi Israel al-Mawasi Anak-anak Famine Gaza City genosida Hak asasi manusia Hukum internasional Israel Korban sipil Krisis kemanusiaan Netanyahu palestina. PBB Pemindahan paksa Pengadilan internasional Pengungsian Utara Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 1 Million Palestinians Remain in Gaza City, Reject Forced Displacement

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 64,750 as Israel’s Aggression Continues

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Europe

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

  • 22 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 23 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas: Israeli Crime in Qatar Threatens Regional Security

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Halal Watch Urges Enforcement of Halal Product Law Over Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo to Attend UN General Assembly, Speech Scheduled for Sept. 23

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Europe

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

At Least 8 Civilians, Including Child, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Diverts to Tunisia Ahead of Friday Departure

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Gaza’s Hope: Residents Await Arrival of Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us