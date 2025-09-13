Over 1 Million Palestinians Remain in Gaza City, Reject Forced Displacement

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office announced Friday that more than 1 million Palestinians, including over 350,000 children, remain in Gaza City and its northern areas, firmly rejecting Israeli attempts at forced displacement to the south of the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement said Israel has already pushed more than 800,000 people into the al-Mawasi area, which lacks basic necessities such as hospitals, water, food, electricity, and shelter. It emphasized that Palestinians’ refusal to leave persists “despite the continuation of the barbaric aggression and genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation,” adding that the offensive is designed to make displacement permanent, in violation of international law.

“We affirm that more than one million Palestinians, including over 350,000 children, remain in Gaza City and the north, steadfast in their land, homes, and properties, and rejecting outright the scheme of forced displacement to the south,” the office said.

Monitoring teams observed “a reverse displacement” as tens of thousands of Palestinians who had fled south returned to Gaza City and its northern areas after finding that conditions in the south were unlivable. According to the office, about 68,000 people were forced south under bombardment and threats, but more than 20,000 had returned by Thursday.

The Gaza Media Office also reported that Gaza City and its northern areas are home to more than 1.3 million people. Nearly 300,000 residents have been displaced from eastern neighborhoods toward central and western parts of the city, while the supposedly “safe zone” of al-Mawasi has been bombed over 109 times, causing more than 2,000 deaths.

It urged the international community, the United Nations, and relevant courts to “act urgently to stop these crimes, hold occupation leaders accountable, and guarantee the right of Palestinian civilians to remain on their land in safety and dignity.”

On Aug. 8, Israel approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually occupy Gaza, beginning with the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement of the city and further incursions. Despite this, most Palestinians continue moving within Gaza City rather than leaving, relocating from heavily targeted neighborhoods to less bombarded ones.

Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 64,700 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it into famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)